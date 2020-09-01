Left Menu
Development News Edition

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Soccer-Croatia's Rakitic leaves Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:31 IST
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Soccer-Croatia's Rakitic leaves Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has rejoined Europa League holders Sevilla on a four-year deal from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee, the Liga team said on Tuesday.

His departure ends a trophy-laden six-year spell at Camp Nou during which Rakitic won four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies plus the Champions League and Club World Cup. Spanish media reports had said the 32-year-old, who had one year left on his contract, was not part of new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's plans for next season.

"Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who will return to the club for a second spell after his first spell at the club between January 2011 and June 2014," Sevilla said in a statement https://www.sevillafc.es/en/actual/news/ivan-rakitic-returns-home-six-years-on. Rakitic captained Sevilla to Europa League success in 2014 before leaving to join Barca.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pierce Brosnan to star in 'The Last Rifleman'

Actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in Terry Loanes next directorial project The Last Rifleman. According to Variety, the forthcoming movie revolves around the story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.Th...

Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

Three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar on Monday, a forest official said. After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter...

Children in Wuhan return to school

Children returned to school Tuesday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic that underwent months of lockdown but which has not seen new cases of local transmission for weeks. State media rep...

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020