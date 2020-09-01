Left Menu
Soccer-Rakitic leaves Barcelona to rejoin Sevilla

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:37 IST
Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has rejoined Europa League holders Sevilla on a four-year contract from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee, the Liga team said on Tuesday.

Rakitic enjoyed a trophy-laden six-year spell at Camp Nou during which Barca won four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies, the Champions League and Club World Cup. Spanish media reported the 32-year-old, who had one year left on his contract, was not part of new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's plans for next season.

"Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who will return to the club for a second spell after his first spell at the club between January 2011 and June 2014," Sevilla said in a statement https://www.sevillafc.es/en/actual/news/ivan-rakitic-returns-home-six-years-on. Rakitic captained Sevilla to Europa league success in 2014.

Barcelona are a team in turmoil following their humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season, with captain Lionel Messi telling the club he wishes to leave immediately. Spanish media reported that Koeman has also told Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and French defender Samuel Umtiti they are no longer wanted.

