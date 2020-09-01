Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-White extends Brighton contract to 2024 amid Leeds interest

White spent last season on loan at Leeds United and played every minute of their Championship campaign as he helped the Yorkshire club get promoted to the Premier League as champions. British media reported last month that Leeds had multiple bids to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis rejected as Brighton boss Graham Potter plans to make him an integral part of the squad this season.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:13 IST
Soccer-White extends Brighton contract to 2024 amid Leeds interest

Brighton & Hove Albion have extended defender Ben White's contract with the English centre back signing a four-year deal until 2024, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. White spent last season on loan at Leeds United and played every minute of their Championship campaign as he helped the Yorkshire club get promoted to the Premier League as champions.

British media reported last month that Leeds had multiple bids to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis rejected as Brighton boss Graham Potter plans to make him an integral part of the squad this season. "I have been looking forward to working with Ben for a long time," Potter said in a statement https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/1801532/white-signs-new-long-term-contract. "He was a player I was well aware of, even before I came to the club.

"He had a brilliant season helping Leeds to the title last season and now he has the opportunity to show his qualities in the Premier League. "We are delighted to have agreed a new long-term contract with him and I'm sure our supporters will be looking forward to watching him play for the club."

White's extension follows that of centre back and captain Lewis Dunk, who signed a new contract until 2025 last month, as Brighton look to improve on a 15th-placed finish last season. The south-coast club begin the new campaign at home to Chelsea on Sept. 14.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Barr sets restrictions on surveillance of candidates, aides

The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal office or their staff. The restrictions, announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memo...

Gunshots kill two cops, one of them a woman

Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here on Tuesday by gunshots fired from male constables service weapon, a senior official said. Patna Sen...

My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan has called out the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajputs death, saying it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a media circus. Chakraborty and her family has been accused...

Astros set to play Rangers after COVID-19 ppd.

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday morning that they will play their scheduled game against the visiting Texas Rangers that night. The announcement comes after the postponement of the Astros game against the Athletics on Sunday because a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020