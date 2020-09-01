Cycling-Roglic wins Tour de France stage four, Alaphilippe retains yellow jersey
Slovenian Primoz Roglic showed no ill effects of his crash earlier this month as he prevailed in the first mountain-top finish of the Tour de France in the fourth stage, a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron on Tuesday. His compatriot Tadej Pogacar was second and Frenchman Guillaume Martin was third in a sprint featuring all the pre-race favorites.Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:23 IST
His compatriot Tadej Pogacar was second and Frenchman Guillaume Martin was third in a sprint featuring all the pre-race favorites. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey when he took fifth place.
Roglic, whose participation in the Tour was in doubt after a crash in the Criterium du Dauphine, eased to victory to claim a 10-second bonus and send an early warning to his rivals. Wednesday's fifth stage is a 183-km effort from Gap to Privas.
