Bruins' Chara on next season: 'I haven't made that decision'

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said he will need some time to decide whether he'll return for a 23rd NHL season. Chara was unsure of his future on the heels of seeing his Bruins bounced by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games of the Eastern Conference second-round series. Boston's season officially came to a halt following a 3-2 loss in double overtime on Monday.

"I haven't made that decision," Chara said when asked whether he would return next season. "I obviously just finished the game and I'm going to be open-minded." Chara, who won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, recorded 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 68 games during the regular season. The defenseman added two assists in 13 games in August.

The seven-time All-Star and 2009 Norris Trophy winner has signed a one-year contract with the Bruins in each of the last two offseasons. He is once again slated to become an unrestricted free agent this fall. Chara has collected 656 points (205 goals, 451 assists) in 1,553 career games with the Islanders (1997-2001), Ottawa Senators (2001-06) and Bruins since being selected by New York in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft.

