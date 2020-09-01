Jerry Jones: Cowboys have not talked to Earl Thomas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that his team has not had any direct discussions with Earl Thomas, but that doesn't mean the club isn't interested. "We have not had any (talks with Thomas), but I have not had any either," Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas. "Discussions internally. We have discussions. Certainly, he's an outstanding football player. We're sitting here at personnel time and we're looking for ways to get better. He'd be one of several we'd discuss during this particular time as we finalize this roster. It would be a misleading thing to say we haven't discussed him, it would be a misleading thing to say that we have."

Jones didn't elaborate on the team's health at the safety position, with Xavier Woods notably nursing a groin strain. "There's competition out here," Jones said. "I know you understand on something as sensitive as a competitive roster decision why we wouldn't discuss it with thousands and thousands of people that aren't necessarily fans, some of them are competition."

Thomas, 31, was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 23 for conduct detrimental to the team. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection spent one season with the Ravens, who opted to release the standout safety despite investing $22 million in just over one year together. Thomas recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

A three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.