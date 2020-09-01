HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4) 1241 MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, playing her first match since February, beat Japan's Nao Hibino 6-4 6-4 to advance to the second round. Muguruza started slow but came back from 1-4 down in the opening set, winning seven consecutive games before Hibino got back on the scoreboard. The Japanese saved a match point at 5-3 before Guburuza served out the match.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began at an overcast Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). Rain delayed matches on the outer courts and is expected to return later in the day.

