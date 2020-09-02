Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Bengals' Mixon agrees to 4-year extension

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon agreed to a four-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. He was a workhorse the second half of the 2019 campaign with 194 carries over the final nine games. Mixon, 24, expressed interest in having the Bengals begin talks on a contract extension at the end of last season, with team director of player personnel Duke Tobin addressing the matter in May on 700 WLW.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:55 IST
Reports: Bengals' Mixon agrees to 4-year extension

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon agreed to a four-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $48 million for Mixon, who was due to hit free agency in 2021.

Mixon has missed practice recently due to migraines, however he was all smiles on Tuesday in a picture he posted on Twitter. Mixon, who was slated to make $1.2 million in base salary in 2020, is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. He was a workhorse the second half of the 2019 campaign with 194 carries over the final nine games.

Mixon, 24, expressed interest in having the Bengals begin talks on a contract extension at the end of last season, with team director of player personnel Duke Tobin addressing the matter in May on 700 WLW. "Joe's obviously a guy that's shown a lot of ability," Tobin said.

"He's in a year that he can be extended, and he is a guy that we visited with. We'll go through those discussions and see if there is a fit or a match for a long-term contract with him, obviously a guy we value quite a bit. The great thing about Joe is he goes about it the right way. ... He's the type of guy you want to lock up to a long-term deal. We'll see if we can find the commonality to get that done over time here." Mixon has rushed for 2,931 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 108 receptions for 870 yards and four scores in 44 career games with the Bengals.

Mixon dropped in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma because of an incident caught on video in which he was shown punching a female student. He was still selected in the second round of the draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt 'stubborn like a child', can frame me in another case: Kafeel Khan up on release from jail

The Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing Raj Dharma was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after he was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. The A...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1635 RUSSIAN DUO MARCH INTO ROUND TWORussian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made...

Tennis-Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.The 31-year-old Spaniard, in a video posted on h...

Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering on reforms or else financial aid would be withheld, and sanctions imposed further down the line if there is proven corruption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020