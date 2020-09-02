Left Menu
RB Fournette unclaimed, hits free agency

We couldn't get anything," Marrone said. Any team claiming Fournette via waivers would have assumed his existing contract. By going unclaimed, Fournette could help determine his next destination. Born in New Orleans, the former LSU standout reportedly has interest in joining the Saints.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:55 IST
Leonard Fournette went unclaimed on waivers and is an unrestricted free agent one day after his surprising release from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fournette was available to be claimed by any NFL team with priority given to teams with the worst records in 2019.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Fournette was waived because no team was willing to trade for the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft. "We couldn't get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything. We couldn't get anything," Marrone said.

Any team claiming Fournette via waivers would have assumed his existing contract. ESPN reported Tuesday that Fournette has already filed a grievance to recoup the $4.167 million in base salary that the team voided. By going unclaimed, Fournette could help determine his next destination.

Born in New Orleans, the former LSU standout reportedly has interest in joining the Saints. His availability comes as the Saints attempt to soothe starting running back Alvin Kamara, a holdout hoping for a new contract. Fournette also reportedly has interest in joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

