Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reyes drives in five as Tigers rip Brewers

Christin Stewart smacked a solo homer and Willi Castro supplied two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Reyes' single put runners on the corners and Lindblom then hit Jonathan Schoop with a pitch, loading the bases. Reyes doubled in two more runs in the eighth, then scored on Schoop's ensuing single.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:59 IST
Reyes drives in five as Tigers rip Brewers

Victor Reyes drove in a career-high five runs, including a two-run homer, and the visiting Detroit Tigers stretched their winning streak to six games with a 12-1 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Christin Stewart smacked a solo homer and Willi Castro supplied two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Grayson Greiner hit a two-run homer against position player Orlando Arcia, who pitched the ninth.

Detroit (17-16) has won eight of its last 10 to exceed the .500 mark. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who is on an innings limit, held the Brewers scoreless in three innings while striking out a season-high six batters. Daniel Norris (3-1) struck out five in 2 1/3 innings to get the victory.

Tigers centerfielder JaCoby Jones suffered a broken left hand in the eighth after getting hit by a pitch. Christian Yelich hit a solo homer for the Brewers (16-19). Josh Lindblom (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.

Stewart led off the third inning with his third homer of the season. One out later, Castro doubled to right. Reyes' single put runners on the corners and Lindblom then hit Jonathan Schoop with a pitch, loading the bases. Miguel Cabrera struck out before Jeimer Candelario walked on a 3-2 pitch, forcing in a run.

Detroit stretched its advantage to 4-0 in the fourth. Jones walked, stole second and moved to third on an error. With two outs, Castro tripled to bring home Jones. Reyes followed with an RBI single. Reyes' third homer of the season came with two out in the sixth against reliever Justin Topa to make it 6-0. He drove in Greiner, who reached on a fielder's choice.

Yelich's ninth homer of the season put the Brewers on the board in the bottom of the inning. Milwaukee loaded the bases against Norris later in the frame but Bryan Garcia came in and set down the next two batters. Reyes doubled in two more runs in the eighth, then scored on Schoop's ensuing single. Schoop later scored on a Candelario single for a 10-1 lead.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far Union Health ministry....

Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020