Reyes drives in five as Tigers rip Brewers

Victor Reyes drove in a career-high five runs, including a two-run homer, and the visiting Detroit Tigers stretched their winning streak to six games with a 12-1 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Christin Stewart smacked a solo homer and Willi Castro supplied two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Grayson Greiner hit a two-run homer against position player Orlando Arcia, who pitched the ninth.

Detroit (17-16) has won eight of its last 10 to exceed the .500 mark. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who is on an innings limit, held the Brewers scoreless in three innings while striking out a season-high six batters. Daniel Norris (3-1) struck out five in 2 1/3 innings to get the victory.

Tigers centerfielder JaCoby Jones suffered a broken left hand in the eighth after getting hit by a pitch. Christian Yelich hit a solo homer for the Brewers (16-19). Josh Lindblom (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.

Stewart led off the third inning with his third homer of the season. One out later, Castro doubled to right. Reyes' single put runners on the corners and Lindblom then hit Jonathan Schoop with a pitch, loading the bases. Miguel Cabrera struck out before Jeimer Candelario walked on a 3-2 pitch, forcing in a run.

Detroit stretched its advantage to 4-0 in the fourth. Jones walked, stole second and moved to third on an error. With two outs, Castro tripled to bring home Jones. Reyes followed with an RBI single. Reyes' third homer of the season came with two out in the sixth against reliever Justin Topa to make it 6-0. He drove in Greiner, who reached on a fielder's choice.

Yelich's ninth homer of the season put the Brewers on the board in the bottom of the inning. Milwaukee loaded the bases against Norris later in the frame but Bryan Garcia came in and set down the next two batters. Reyes doubled in two more runs in the eighth, then scored on Schoop's ensuing single. Schoop later scored on a Candelario single for a 10-1 lead.

