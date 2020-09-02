Left Menu
Development News Edition

Behind Buxton, Twins top White Sox, snap skid

An inning later, he drove in Nelson Cruz with a two-out single to break a 2-2 tie. Cruz finished went 3-for-3 with a double while Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each added two hits for Minnesota. Jimmy Cordero (0-2) took the defeat. Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, two-run double to the wall in left-center by Jimenez.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:16 IST
Behind Buxton, Twins top White Sox, snap skid

Byron Buxton returned from the injured list to go 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI and also made a homer-saving catch as the Minnesota Twins rallied to snap their six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Buxton, activated earlier Tuesday after recovering from left shoulder soreness, reached above the fence in left-center to rob Edwin Encarnacion of a home run in the sixth inning. An inning later, he drove in Nelson Cruz with a two-out single to break a 2-2 tie.

Cruz finished went 3-for-3 with a double while Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each added two hits for Minnesota. Caleb Thielbar (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Matt Wisler struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect ninth for his first save since 2016 and the second of his career.

Minnesota's Michael Pineda, making his first appearance since Sept. 6 after serving a 60-game suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic, produced a quality start. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four. Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 and scored a run, and Eloy Jimenez drove in two runs for Chicago, which lost for just the third time in the past 15 games. Jimmy Cordero (0-2) took the defeat.

Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, two-run double to the wall in left-center by Jimenez. The hit drove in Anderson and Abreu, who had both singled. Minnesota cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth. Polanco singled with one out, went to third on a single by Cruz and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Marwin Gonzalez. Abreu dropped Nick Madrigal's potential double-play throw on what would have been a close play at first and was charged with an error.

The Twins tied it in the sixth on back-to-back pinch hits by Jake Cave, who tripled into the right field corner, and Luis Arraez, who followed with a double down the right field line. Minnesota then took a 3-2 lead in the seventh. Cruz led off with a double into the right field corner off Cordero and scored two outs later on Buxton's single to left.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far: Union Health ministry.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 8,01,282, while 29,01,908 people have recovered so far Union Health ministry....

Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020