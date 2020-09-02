Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gasquet, Flipkens among 7 on stricter protocols at US Open

Three players who won matches at the U.S. Open on Tuesday — Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrère and Ysaline Bonaventure — and one scheduled to play Wednesday — Kirsten Flipkens — are among the seven entrants placed under stricter COVID-19 protocols after contact with the only athlete to test positive for the coronavirus at the tournament, The Associated Press has learned.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:25 IST
Gasquet, Flipkens among 7 on stricter protocols at US Open

Three players who won matches at the U.S. Open on Tuesday — Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrère and Ysaline Bonaventure — and one scheduled to play Wednesday — Kirsten Flipkens — are among the seven entrants placed under stricter COVID-19 protocols after contact with the only athlete to test positive for the coronavirus at the tournament, The Associated Press has learned. After Benoit Paire, a Frenchman seeded 17th, was taken out of the draw Sunday because of his test result, contact tracing determined there were seven players who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Monday, three players from France acknowledged their involvement: Kristina Mladenovic, who is seeded 30th in women's singles; Adrian Mannarino, seeded 32nd in men's singles; and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who is entered in men's doubles. The AP obtained the full list, and the others are: — Gasquet, a 34-year-old from France who is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist and eliminated Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the first round Tuesday night; — Barrère, a 26-year-old from France who beat Taro Daniel of Japan in four sets Tuesday to advance to a meeting against No. 10 Andrey Rublev on Thursday; — Bonaventure, a 26-year-old from Belgium who beat No. 25 Zhang Shuai of China in three sets on Tuesday; — Flipkens, a 34-year-old from Belgium who beat No. 32 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Monday and is scheduled to face Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in the second round on Wednesday. Flipkens was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2013.

The USTA released the details of the restrictions placed on players who possibly were exposed, including daily testing by 1 p.m. and access only to a match court or assigned practice court while at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. They can't use locker rooms or dining areas, and their entourages must wear masks at all times, including during practice and matches.

When the players are at their hotel, they must stay in their rooms and can't have visitors..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ola launches Selfie Authentication technology to ensure drivers wearing masks

Ola, one of the worlds largest rideshare platforms, has launched Selfie Authentication technology to ensure its drivers are wearing masks as part of new safety measures to protect both drivers and riders.This comes Ola drivers around the co...

PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. For the first time in the UNs 75-year history, the...

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020