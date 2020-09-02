Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers win, take advantage of gaffe-prone Astros in 10th

Rafael Montero notched his seventh save. Michael Brantley, who drove home Jose Altuve with a single in the bottom of the 10th, rallied from an 0-2 hole against Rangers right-hander Nick Goody with two outs in the seventh, running the count full before turning on a slider for a three-run home run off the right-field foul pole that gave Houston a 4-3 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:30 IST
Rangers win, take advantage of gaffe-prone Astros in 10th

Scott Heineman scored on a balk and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a throwing error in the top of the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers capitalized on a trio of mistakes to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Heineman, who opened the 10th inning on second base and advanced to third on a groundout, scored the go-ahead run by bluffing Astros left-hander Blake Taylor (1-1) to illegally step off the rubber. Kiner-Falefa later reached on a throwing error by shortstop Carlos Correa, his first after 90 consecutive errorless games, and scored when catcher Martin Maldonado threw wildly past first baseman Yuli Gurriel in an attempt to erase Joey Gallo following his bunt attempt.

The Rangers (13-21), who snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Astros, forced extras when shortstop Elvis Andrus smacked a leadoff home run off Houston closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth. It marked the first home run for Andrus, activated off the injured list on Monday. Jonathan Hernandez (5-0) earned the win for Texas. Rafael Montero notched his seventh save.

Michael Brantley, who drove home Jose Altuve with a single in the bottom of the 10th, rallied from an 0-2 hole against Rangers right-hander Nick Goody with two outs in the seventh, running the count full before turning on a slider for a three-run home run off the right-field foul pole that gave Houston a 4-3 lead. Goody had retired George Springer and Altuve upon entering in relief of right-hander Jordan Lyles with two runners on base. Lyles pitched effectively in relief of opener Luis Garcia, who allowed one hit and issued one walk while striking out a pair of batters in his scoreless inning of work. Lyles allowed just one base runner over his first four innings, issuing a one-out walk to Springer in the bottom of the third.

But the Astros (19-15) scratched across a run in the sixth courtesy of a two-out single from Correa that cut the Texas lead to 3-1. Abraham Toro and Dustin Garneau stroked consecutive singles to open the seventh, Lyles departed, and Goody could not stem the tide. Astros left-hander Framber Valdez survived a ragged first inning that featured a hit batsman, a wild pitch and a throwing error that yielded the first run of the game for the Rangers. Nick Solak tacked on an RBI single that scored Kiner-Falefa and stretched the Texas lead to 2-0.

Valdez escaped additional damage by inducing an inning-ending double play from Andrus. The Rangers hit into three double plays, all turned by Altuve and Correa, with Solak snuffing a two-on, no-outs rally in the seventh inning. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ola launches Selfie Authentication technology to ensure drivers wearing masks

Ola, one of the worlds largest rideshare platforms, has launched Selfie Authentication technology to ensure its drivers are wearing masks as part of new safety measures to protect both drivers and riders.This comes Ola drivers around the co...

PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. For the first time in the UNs 75-year history, the...

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020