Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises has raised some "apprehension" about the tournament.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:59 IST
IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises has raised some "apprehension" about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant about their health and surroundings.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Williamson will be leaving for UAE on September 3 to link up with his SunRisers Hyderabad squad. "Obviously that's bad news. You don't want to hear anybody has COVID. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic, so hopefully, through another lockdown period, they can come through and we'll be okay. There's a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time...you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined," ESPNCricinfo quoted Williamson as saying to Radio New Zealand.

New Zealand Cricket's CEO David White has also said that the board is keeping a tab on the situation in UAE. He added that the board is in constant touch with the BCCI as well. "We've been in close contact with the BCCI, we are very comfortable with all the process they have in place. Likewise, with the CPL, we've got nine players there at the moment and they've been very vigilant with their systems as well. We're in close collaboration with all the member countries around the world," ESPNCricinfo quoted White as saying.

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan announced that the ones who tested positive for COVID-19 last week will be tested only after their 14-day quarantine period is over. Speaking to ANI, the CEO had said that there has been no fresh case and the contingent is negative except for the ones who had tested positive earlier.

"Those who tested positive earlier will be tested again only after 14 days," he said. On August 29, the BCCI had confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The initial tournament would be played without fans, and all the teams would be staying in a bio-secure bubble as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK looks at diverting aid budget to defence and intelligence - The Times

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is seeking to divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to pay for upgrades to Britains intelligence and defence capabilities, The Times newspaper reported.Britain has pledged to spend 0.7 per cent of n...

US backs out from global effort to develop, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has said it will not join a global effort led by the World Health Organisation WHO to develop, manufacture and distribute a vaccine to cure coronavirus. Over 170 countries are in talks to take part in the COVID-19 Vaccines...

TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

A strengthening Tropical Storm Nana roared toward Central America on Wednesday and was expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Belize after brushing past Honduras. The National Hurricane Center said the entire ...

Julianne Moore joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore has boarded the cast of Universals feature film adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020