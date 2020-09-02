Chris Green equals record for most economical spell by Australian bowler in T20 cricket

Left Menu
Spinner Chris Green on Tuesday (local time) equalled the record for registering the most economical spell by an Australian bowler in the shortest format of the game.

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:23 IST
Spinner Chris Green (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Chris Green on Tuesday (local time) equalled the record for registering the most economical spell by an Australian bowler in the shortest format of the game. He equalled the record while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Barbados Tridents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Green conceded just three runs and picked up one wicket in his quota of four overs. He bowled two maiden overs in his spell as well. The spinner picked up the wicket of Justin Greaves in his spell.

He has now equalled the record which was held by pacer Mitchell Johnson after registering figures of 3-3 in his four overs for the Perth Scorchers against Melbourne Stars in BBL 06, cricket.com.au reported. Green is among just 11 male players to concede three runs or fewer in a four-over spell in a T20 and he is the fifth bowler to do so in the CPL.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan's figures of 1-2 from four overs for the Barbados Tridents in 2018 is the overall men's record for the best figures in the history of T20 cricket. Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Tridents by eight wickets after chasing down a below-par score of 92 runs.

The side is now placed at the third position in the CPL standings with eight points from eight matches. In the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents, the latter for bundled out for just 92 after opting to bat first.

Mitchell Santner top-scored for Barbados as he played a knock of 36 runs while Naveen-ul-Haq scalped four wickets for the Warriors. Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down the total with 20 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 51 and 18 respectively. (ANI)

