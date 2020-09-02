Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: UAE pitches will offer plenty of assistance to spinners, says Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar believes that the pitches in the UAE will offer plenty of assistance to spinners in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:03 IST
IPL 2020: UAE pitches will offer plenty of assistance to spinners, says Washington Sundar
RCB spinner Washington Sundar (Photo/ Washington Sundar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar believes that the pitches in the UAE will offer plenty of assistance to spinners in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Sundar also said that all the training wickets have been on the slower side, so spinners can expect to have a field day when the tournament starts.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played from September 19 - November 10 across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah) in the UAE. "I think things are going very well and we have been getting pitches where we can get some assistance for spinners. We can expect this in the games as well when the tournament starts. With the amount of heat that has been here for the last few days, we can definitely see plenty of assistance for the spinners in the middle of the tournament," Sundar said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"I think it's all about getting the rhythm right and hitting the right areas. It's all about getting the things right before the game starts, the last couple of sessions have been very good," he added. RCB spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal talked about the importance of communicating with the skipper. The duo said that Virat Kohli is always there to provide clarity regarding what line and length to bowl on a particular wicket.

"The wickets are slow here, the ball is not coming on to the bat, I have been discussing this with Virat Bhai as to what line and length I can bowl on these wickets. I am equally focused on my batting and bowling," Shahbaz Ahmed said. "Whenever I go to Virat Bhai, he tells me to always bowl my best balls, Virat Bhai told me to bowl a little quicker as these wickets are really slow," said Chahal.

RCB has managed to reach the finals of the tournament on three occasions, but the coveted trophy still eludes them. On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks replies of Dharma Productions, Netflix and former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena on Centre's plea to stop streaming of movie.

HC seeks replies of Dharma Productions, Netflix and former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena on Centres plea to stop streaming of movie....

Iron out differences, be on same page: Paine to CA and Channel Seven

Test skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday urged Cricket Australia and broadcaster Channel Seven to iron out their differences and get on the same page to take the sport forward in the country. Last week, Channel Seven had threatened to terminate ...

UK house prices leap to new high in August - Nationwide

British house prices surged in August to hit an all-time high, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs of a sharp rebound in the countrys housing market after the coronavirus lockdown. Prices jumped by 2.0 from July, t...

IAF image is dented as movie 'Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl' shows that force is gender biased: Centre to HC.

IAF image is dented as movie Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl shows that force is gender biased Centre to HC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020