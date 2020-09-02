BCA to hold online AGM on Sep 28-29, no discussion on Whatmore
The Baroda Cricket Association will hold a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2019-20 on September 28 and 29, a senior BCA official said on Wednesday.PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST
The Baroda Cricket Association will hold a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2019-20 on September 28 and 29, a senior BCA official said on Wednesday. The BCA held its Apex Council meeting on Tuesday during which the decision to hold the AGM was taken.
"The virtual AGM will be held September 28-29 for the year 2019-20. We had earlier this year conducted a virtual AGM for the previous pending years," BCA Secretary Ajit Lele told PTI. Lele said the AGM would start with the President's address and the members will vote on the resolutions, which will be proposed by the cricket body.
The Apex Council, however, did not discuss the appointment of Australian Dave Whatmore as the coach of the Ranji team. Whatmore is over 60 years of age and as per the SOPs sent to all the state associations by the BCCI, any person above 60 years of age cannot even attend a team's training.
The BCA Apex Council was supposed to discuss the way ahead, but the topic didn't come up at the meeting at all, a source said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Baroda Cricket Association
- Ajit Lele
- BCCI
- Dave Whatmore
- Australian
- Ranji
ALSO READ
Saw his acumen standing in slips and told BCCI that he is the next captain: Tendulkar
IPL title rights: BCCI likely to ask Dream11 to revisit bids for 2021 and 2022
CAIT writes to BCCI opposing IPL title sponsor
Dream11 to be IPL title sponsor for 2020; BCCI rejects their 2021 and 2022 bid
Aditya Verma urges BCCI to consider board member for ICC top post