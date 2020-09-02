Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany-Belgium Pro League tie will provide insights, help in preparation for coming season: Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet, who captained India to victory at the FIH Olympic Test Event in Tokyo last year, feels the Indian team has plenty of time to return to its formidable form and watching these matches will help the side prepare for the Pro League campaign.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:03 IST
Germany-Belgium Pro League tie will provide insights, help in preparation for coming season: Harmanpreet

Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is looking forward to the resumption of Hockey Pro League this month, saying it will provide an insight into the combinations that the European teams employ and help in preparations for the upcoming season. The League -- both men's and women's -- will recommence behind closed doors with powerhouses Germany and Belgium facing-off on September 22 in Germany.

"Both these teams are really good and of course we are eager to watch them play and we will be following these matches closely because it will give us insights into their variations, any new combinations they are using," said Singh, who is currently part of the on-going National Coaching Camp here. The Indian men's team, which currently sits fourth in the table with 10 points from six games, will resume its FIH Pro League season in April next year against hosts Argentina.

With two wins, two draws and two losses against the Netherlands, Australia and Belgium, India looked in good touch in the FIH Pro League before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the calender. Harmanpreet, who captained India to victory at the FIH Olympic Test Event in Tokyo last year, feels the Indian team has plenty of time to return to its formidable form and watching these matches will help the side prepare for the Pro League campaign. "I feel we have enough time to prepare. Since we will be following these teams closely, we will be able to make timely implements into our game," he said.

Singh also credited the coaching staff for ensuring that the players maintain their fitness levels over the past five months when training was halted due to nation-wide lockdowns. "The good thing that happened during the past five months was the Coaching Staff particularly our Scientific Advisor Robin Arkel kept a close watch on our fitness and diet. "Even when we were on a break, we had a schedule to follow. I think these factors will help us bounce back." PTI ATK PM PM.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta High Court to increase judicial activities from Sep 8

The Calcutta High Court has decided to increase judicial activities from September 8 and has also directed the district courts to take appropriate measures to take up more pending cases, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said here on Wedn...

APM Terminals Pipavav board approves Rs 700 crore expansion plan

APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday said its board has approved a Rs 700 crore expansion plan. The amount will be used for upgrading existing facilities for handling bigger ships and increasing the container capacity to 1.6 million twenty-fo...

iPhone 11 tops list of 10 most shipped smartphones in H1 2020: Report

Apple shipped 37.7 million units of iPhone 11 in the first half of 2020, making it the worlds most-shipped smartphone and the single most popular smartphone model of this year, says a new report by global research company OmdiaThe report at...

Edu Brain Overseas Announce Virtual International Internships 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Edu Brain Group has introduced its International Internships 2021 program where Students can remotely complete their international internship. With the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up, students have faced lots...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020