Facundo Abel Pereyra joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced Facundo Abel Pereyra as the first foreign signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:38 IST
Kerala Blasters logo . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced Facundo Abel Pereyra as the first foreign signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Hailing from the port city of Zarate in Argentina, Pereyra started his career with the amateur side Estudiantes De Buenos Aires in 2006 till 2009, before being sent on loan to Palestino, a Chilean football club, where he made his professional debut with 2 assists and a goal in 6 appearances for the side.

The next few years saw the creative midfielder, who can also play as a striker, shuffle between the Chilean, Mexican, and Argentinian Leagues before being picked up by the Greek side PAOK, his most productive move. In 2018, the left-footer joined Apollon Limassol, scoring 14 goals and 3 assists in his 53 appearances (including qualifiers) for the club.

"It is a great privilege to sign with Kerala Blasters FC, one of the most widely supported clubs in India. Playing in India is a pleasant surprise for my football career. I was inspired by the plans of the club and the Indian Super League for the development of football and also by the many interesting facts about the state of Kerala, especially the fans and their passionate love for football. I shall contribute in all possible ways to the success of the Club, to ensure the fans enjoy a wonderful game on the field," Pereyra said in a statement. Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, "I am very happy and excited that Facundo is joining our team. He is a player with an appreciable level of footballing experience, having played in some of the top leagues as part of many high-profile clubs in South America and Europe. Facundo is also a versatile footballer who will help strengthen our squad for the upcoming season and ensure we are closer to achieving our goals." (ANI)

