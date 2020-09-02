Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:19 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OPEN-2NDLD IND Nagal downs Klahn, becomes first Indian to win a round at Grand Slam in seven years New York, Sep 2 (PTI) Sumit Nagal became the first Indian tennis player to win a round at a Grand Slam in seven years when he downed American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round, setting up a contest against world number three Dominic Thiem, here. SPO-CRI-IPL-WILLIAMSON There is a little bit of apprehension: Williamson ahead of IPL departure Wellington, Sep 2 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has acknowledged that there is a "little bit of apprehension" as he gears up to leave for the UAE to compete in the Indian Premier League, beginning September 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-IPL-SRINIVASAN I treat Raina like son but don't own him; can't decide on his comeback: Srinivasan By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Suresh Raina is like a "son" to him but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan on Wednesday said the all-rounder's return to the side this IPL season after an unanticipated pullout would be decided by the team management led by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ASHWIN-PONTING There should be a run penalty: Ponting on batsmen backing up too far at non-striker's end Dubai, Sep 2 (PTI) Ricky Ponting remains at odds with R Ashwin on the contentious issue of 'Mankading' but proposes introducing a one-run penalty for batsmen backing up too far at the non-striker's end for stealing a single. SPO-FOOT-EB-ISL East Bengal finally gets an investor, to make a strong bid for ISL this season Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) East Bengal finally got an investor with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing on Thursday a joint venture of the century-old club with city-based Shree Cement company and making a strong pitch for its inclusion in the Indian Super League this year.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHUL Have picked up leadership traits from Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit: KL Rahul By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) In his first high-profile captaincy assignment, K L Rahul is looking to lead from the front and use the nuggets of leadership knowledge he has collected while observing the likes of M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. SPO-FOOT-ISL-EB-BHUTIA Hope this ends Maidan Karmakarta era: Bhutia on East Bengal tie-up Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday hailed East Bengal's tie-up with Shree Cement and hoped it would end the dominance of "Maidan Karmakartas" (officials) as the club gears up to make a foray into the Indian Super League.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PATTINSON Mumbai Indians sign Pattinson as replacement for Malinga Abu Dhabi, Sep 2 (PTI) Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced the signing of Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Lasith Malinga for the upcoming IPL. SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING In first session with team, Ponting warns against over-training in UAE heat Dubai, Sep 2 (PTI) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels the team has slotted far too may training sessions ahead of the IPL and considering the heat in the UAE, he says the duration of team's training will depend on how it "shapes up" after every session.

SPO-WRESTLING-VIRUS-VINESH Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19, tests negative twice New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) India's top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has recovered from coronavirus, returning negative tests twice, but remains in isolation for precautionary purpose. SPO-CRI-RAINA You might see me back in CSK camp in some time: Raina after return to India New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Suresh Raina has broken his silence over his unexpected pullout from the IPL, saying he returned to India for his family and he might even fly back to Dubai to rejoin the Chennai Super Kings for the tournament beginning September 19. SPO-CRI-CPL Seven in a row for Knight Riders, Warriors too win in Hero CPL Tarouba, Sep 2 (PTI) Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard shone bright as Trinbago Knight Riders recorded their seventh straight win in the Hero Caribbean Premier League, beating Jamaica Tallawahs by 19 runs here.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU-PULLOUT Sindhu withdraws from Uber Cup due to 'personal reasons', doubtful for Denmark Open New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu has pulled out of next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals due to "personal reasons" and could also miss the subsequent Super 750 tournaments in Denmark. SPO-CRI-PAINE Iron out differences, be on same page: Paine to CA and Channel Seven Melbourne, Sep 2 (PTI) Test skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday urged Cricket Australia and broadcaster Channel Seven to "iron out" their differences and get on the "same page" to take the sport forward in the country.

SPO-ROWING-CAMP Four-month men's national rowing camp to begin in Pune from October 1 New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallists Dattu Baban Bhokanal and Sawarn Singh were on Wednesday named along with 10 other rowers for a four-month national camp for the men's team, beginning in Pune from October 1. SPO-HOCK-IND-HARMANPREET Germany-Belgium Pro League tie will provide insights, help in preparation for coming season: Harmanpreet Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is looking forward to the resumption of Hockey Pro League this month, saying it will provide an insight into the combinations that the European teams employ and help in preparations for the upcoming season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SPONSOR BCCI adds CRED to its list of official IPL partners New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The BCCI on Wednesday announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League..

Sports fans set to fill 2/3 of stadium seats in Switzerland

Soccer and ice hockey clubs in Switzerland can have stadiums two-thirds full, starting in October, after a federal decision on Wednesday. The Swiss government said spectators would need to wear face masks and have allocated seats. No fans o...

UK finance minister Sunak says must make public finances sustainable over time

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Britain would need to make its public finances sustainable over time, but he did not comment on reports of planned tax rises, saying his first task was jobs and driving a recovery.In the short term my priority is...

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, says Merkel

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.She said Berlin now expected ...

Cosmo Films to invest Rs 300 crore for expansion

Packaging products maker Cosmo Films on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a new line of speciality polyester films at Aurangabad. In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to set up a new line of specialty polyest...
