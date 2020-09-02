Chargers' Lynn names QB Taylor as Week 1 starter

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback when the Chargers kick off the post-Philip Rivers era, Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Wednesday. "Tyrod Taylor's our starter," Lynn told reporters, effectively ending the competition with rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert.

The Chargers will open the 2020 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13. It will mark the first time since 2005 that the team has played a game without Rivers under center, a streak of 224 consecutive regular season games. The Chargers released the 38-year-old Rivers in January. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March.

Taylor completed 4 of 6 passes for 33 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in eight appearances for the Chargers last season. The 31-year-old veteran made 44 starts with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17 and three starts with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He is 23-21-1 as a starter and has passed for 9,562 yards, 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 70 games. Taylor has also rushed for 1,843 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Herbert, 22, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon, where he passed for more than 10,000 yards with 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in four seasons. --Field Level Media