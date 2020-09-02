Canadiens acquire G Allen from Blues

The Montreal Canadiens acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in exchange for a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Canadiens also will receive the Blues' seventh-round pick in 2022.

The Blues selected Allen in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, and he made his debut in the 2012-13 season. Allen, 30, appeared in 24 games (21 starts) in 2019-20 posting a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts in the regular season.

He started four of the six games in the postseason for the Blues, who lost to 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. He had a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and .935 save percentage. In 289 career games, he has a record of 148-94-26 with a 2.50 GAA, a .913 save percentage and 21 shutouts.

--Field Level Media