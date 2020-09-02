Dodgers activate Buehler from IL, option P Alexander

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed starting pitcher Walker Buehler from the 10-day injured list and optioned left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander. Buehler is scheduled to start Wednesday night when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old missed six games with a blister on his throwing hand. He was placed on the IL, retroactive to Aug. 23, on Thursday.

He had his best outing of the season on Aug. 21 when he struck out 11 in six innings in a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in five starts this season. He has struck out 28 batters and allowed nine walks and five home runs in 25 innings.

Buehler was an All-Star in 2019, finishing with a 14-4 record, a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. In 13 games with the Dodgers this season, Alexander, 31, was 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA and nine strikeouts. On Tuesday, he gave up two runs in 2/3 of an inning, and he has walked seven batters in his past seven innings.

--Field Level Media