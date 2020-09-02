Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

Fulham manager Scott Parker has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2023, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Parker was named Fulham caretaker manager in February 2019 following the departure of Claudio Ranieri and the former England midfielder was appointed on a permanent basis three months later.

In his first full season in charge, Parker led Fulham to an immediate return to the top flight after they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final. "I'm pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month," Parker, 39, told the club website https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/New-Contract-For-Scott-Parker.

"There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us and we'll always be striving to improve and progress every day." Fulham host Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sept. 12.