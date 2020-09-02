Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

"I'm pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month," Parker, 39, told the club website https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/New-Contract-For-Scott-Parker. "There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us and we'll always be striving to improve and progress every day." Fulham host Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:49 IST
Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

Fulham manager Scott Parker has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2023, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Parker was named Fulham caretaker manager in February 2019 following the departure of Claudio Ranieri and the former England midfielder was appointed on a permanent basis three months later.

In his first full season in charge, Parker led Fulham to an immediate return to the top flight after they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final. "I'm pleased with the hard work we have all carried out behind the scenes which resulted in achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League last month," Parker, 39, told the club website https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/New-Contract-For-Scott-Parker.

"There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us and we'll always be striving to improve and progress every day." Fulham host Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sept. 12.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Fans will return to PGA Tour events when it's safe, says Monahan

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday the road to this weeks final event of a season interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak has been a long one and that it may still be some time before fans are allowed back at tournaments. The ...

People receive domicile certificates in J-K's Akhnoor, say it will secure better future for their children

The process of issuing domicile certificates to eligible people is being conducted smoothly in Jourian area of Jammus Akhnoor. People are receiving certificates within 3 to 5 days and are happy that the future of their children are secured ...

Turkey at second peak of coronavirus outbreak, health minister says

Turkey is experiencing the second peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, while the government announced new restrictions on weddings and other social gatherings as daily cases and deaths ri...

Assam rifles uncover illegal liquor bottling plant in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces sei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020