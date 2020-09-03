Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:56 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-10 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1610 ZVEREV OVERCOMES TEENAGER NAKASHIMA

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev was stretched to four sets in a 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 second-round win over American teenager Brandon Nakashima. Germany's Zverev, whose serve was unbroken in the match, smashed 24 aces past the 19-year-old Nakashima in a hard-fought victory.

1405 KVITOVA EASES INTO ROUND THREE Czech sixth seed Petra Kvitova struck 33 winners in a dominant display to dispatch Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3) 6-2.

1345 MLADENOVIC SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT France's Kristina Mladenovic, seeded 30th, failed to convert four match points as she was stunned by Russian youngster Varvara Gracheva 1-6 7-6(2) 6-0 in the second round.

READ MORE Kerber battles past Friedsam to reach third round

Sloppy Martic leads way into U.S. Open round three Vondrousova crashes out at U.S. Open

U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday Pella hits out at U.S. Open organisers over COVID-19 protocols

Querrey quits ATP Council and joins new players association Serena continues bid for 24th Grand Slam title after round one victory

Muchova sends Venus to first opening-round loss at US Open Medvedev goes for consistency over 'crazy shots' to advance

Azarenka holed up in 'golden prison' during U.S. Open 1255 KONTAVEIT ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS

Estonia's 14th seed Anett Kontaveit comfortably beat Kaja Juvan 6-4 6-1 in the second round. Kontaveit hit 25 winners and won 21 points at the net against her Slovenian opponent.

1250 VONDROUSOVA OUT, KERBER THROUGH Aliaksandra Sasnovich caused an upset in the women's draw when she knocked out the Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-2 in the second round.

Sasnovich saved six break points and converted four to finish the match in 65 minutes. In the battle of the two Germans, 17th seed Angelique Kerber beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 7-6(6) to move into round three.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Play began in overcast conditions in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F). Rain is expected in the afternoon.

Novak Djokovic, Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in action later in the day.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual miscondu...

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government, scuffle with police

Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.Tensions rose in the late ho...

Water-related conflicts set to rise amid demand growth and climate impacts

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Yemen to India, and parts of Central America to the African Sahel, about a quarter of the worlds people face extreme water shortages that are fueling conflict, social unr...

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020