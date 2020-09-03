Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kvitova tames nerves to reach U.S. Open third round

"So I was really fighting and, you know, was really tight, and I made some easy mistakes." The twice Wimbledon champion committed a fifth double fault to hand Kozlova a break point and a 3-2 lead in the first set but recovered to save set point at 5-4 and eventually took the opener on a tiebreak. She got back on track in the second set to break Kozlova's serve in the first game before firing off consecutive aces and a pair of winners en route to a 2-0 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 02:31 IST
Tennis-Kvitova tames nerves to reach U.S. Open third round

Petra Kvitova overcame a bout of nerves and a rocky start to defeat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3) 6-2 in the second-round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Sixth seed Kvitova was off her game early on, committing 20 unforced errors during the first set - twice as many as her Ukrainian opponent - as she struggled with her serve.

"I was really fighting a little bit (with) the opponent but with myself as well. There was a lot of nerves over there," the 30-year-old Czech told reporters. "So I was really fighting and, you know, was really tight, and I made some easy mistakes." The twice Wimbledon champion committed a fifth double fault to hand Kozlova a break point and a 3-2 lead in the first set but recovered to save set point at 5-4 and eventually took the opener on a tiebreak.

She got back on track in the second set to break Kozlova's serve in the first game before firing off consecutive aces and a pair of winners en route to a 2-0 lead. A relieved Kvitova, who dropped only one point on serve in the second set, wrapped up victory with a powerful serve that a beleaguered Kozlova was unable to return.

She will next face American Jessica Pegula in the third round. Kvitova, who reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January, said that winning the tiebreak and getting the break at the start of the second set helped her relax.

"In the second set I think I really played a good one. I served much better. You know, I was hitting clearly not that many mistakes," she said. The world number 12 has had little match practice since the sport returned from its lengthy suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a first-round bye, she lost in the second round of last month's Western & Southern Open, for which Flushing Meadows served as temporary host this year. Like others who have competed inside Arthur Ashe Stadium this year, she lamented the empty stands, with fans barred from the Queens campus this year.

"I know we have a team there, which is perfect, but, you know, sometimes you play an unbelievable shot and there is just three clapping," she said.

TRENDING

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

LG to unveil its first Explorer Project smartphone on September 14

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual miscondu...

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government, scuffle with police

Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.Tensions rose in the late ho...

Water-related conflicts set to rise amid demand growth and climate impacts

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Yemen to India, and parts of Central America to the African Sahel, about a quarter of the worlds people face extreme water shortages that are fueling conflict, social unr...

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020