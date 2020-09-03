Report: Patriots sizing up Fournette

Leonard Fournette is drawing interest from the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Jeff Howe of The Athletic first reported the Patriots "expressed interest in Leonard Fournette," citing a source.

Fournette was placed on waivers Monday after the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to trade the No. 4 overall pick from the 2017 draft. Fournette, who was entering the final year of his contract, cleared waivers and became a free agent Tuesday afternoon. ESPN reported Fournette, 25, filed a grievance against the Jaguars to recoup his $4.167 million base salary.

He had 2,631 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Jaguars. The Patriots are relying on a committee approach at running back where Sony Michel is returning from foot surgery. He spent most of August on the physically unable to perform list.

Damien Harris, a third-round pick in 2019, could get a close look as the No. 1 back in 2020 depending on Michel's health. Fournette would be a fit in the Patriots' offense, which is in transition without Tom Brady. Cam Newton, released by the Carolina Panthers, is the likely starting quarterback.

