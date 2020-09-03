Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-09-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 03:55 IST
Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-10 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1810 GARCIA STUNS TOP SEED PLISKOVA

Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova struggled to find her service rhythm in a shock 6-1 7-6(2) defeat by Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Kazakhstan youngster Elena Rybakina, seeded 11th, also failed to clear the second round hurdle, losing 7-5 6-1 to American Shelby Rogers.

Serena continues bid for 24th Grand Slam title after round one victory 1750 LOCAL HOPE RISKE SUFFERS EARLY EXIT

American Alison Riske, seeded 13th, was stunned by compatriot Ann Li in a 6-0 6-3 second-round defeat. 1740 DJOKOVIC BATTLES PAST EDMUND

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sloppy start to beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-2, extending his winning streak to 25 matches in 2020. 1610 ZVEREV OVERCOMES TEENAGER NAKASHIMA

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev was stretched to four sets in a 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 second-round win over American teenager Brandon Nakashima. Germany's Zverev, whose serve was unbroken in the match, smashed 24 aces past the 19-year-old Nakashima in a hard-fought victory.

1405 KVITOVA EASES INTO ROUND THREE Czech sixth seed Petra Kvitova struck 33 winners in a dominant display to dispatch Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3) 6-2.

1345 MLADENOVIC SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT France's Kristina Mladenovic, seeded 30th, failed to convert four match points as she was stunned by Russian youngster Varvara Gracheva 1-6 7-6(2) 6-0 in the second round.

1255 KONTAVEIT ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS Estonia's 14th seed Anett Kontaveit comfortably beat Kaja Juvan 6-4 6-1 in the second round.

Kontaveit hit 25 winners and won 21 points at the net against her Slovenian opponent. 1250 VONDROUSOVA OUT, KERBER THROUGH

Aliaksandra Sasnovich caused an upset in the women's draw when she knocked out the Czech Republic's 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-2 in the second round. Sasnovich saved six break points and converted four to finish the match in 65 minutes.

In the battle of the two Germans, 17th seed Angelique Kerber beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 7-6(6) to move into round three. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in overcast conditions in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F). Rain is expected in the afternoon. Novak Djokovic, Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas are in action later in the day.

