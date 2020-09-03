Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow as Van Aert wins easy stage Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe lost the overall lead in the Tour de France to Briton Adam Yates after being handed a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding at the end of stage five, won by Belgian Wouth van Aert on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 05:21 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streak

World number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten in 2020 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open. On a hot, humid day at Flushing Meadows, Edmund was left bathed in sweat while a cool and collected Djokovic stayed on course for his 18th Grand Slam title and improved his 2020 match record to 25-0. Zverev powers past wildcard Nakashima into U.S. Open third round

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev fought off a spirited challenge from American wildcard Brandon Nakashima to claim a 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 victory in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Zverev did not drop his serve but was stretched to four sets by teenager Nakashima, ranked 223 in the world. Fans will return to PGA Tour events when it's safe, says Monahan

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday the road to this week's final event of a season interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak has been a long one and that it may still be some time before fans are allowed back at tournaments. The Tour Championship, which begins on Friday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, will be the 14th consecutive PGA Tour event held without fans since play resumed in mid-June after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus. Cycling: Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de France's yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sport's most treasured possession. The Briton, who has largely failed to deliver on the grands tours, was handed the Tour de France's overall lead on Wednesday after yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe was given a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding. Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow as Van Aert wins easy stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe lost the overall lead in the Tour de France to Briton Adam Yates after being handed a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding at the end of stage five, won by Belgian Wouth van Aert on Wednesday. Van Aert was fastest in the sprint at the end of the 183km ride from Gap that was remarkable mainly for featuring no breakaway, an almost unprecedented scenario in normal racing conditions in the modern era. NBA legend Michael Jordan bets on DraftKings, will advise board; shares jump

DraftKings Inc said on Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Shares of the company rose nearly 6% to $39.07 in morning trading. Duplantis wins in Lausanne to extend unbeaten run this year

World record holder Armand Duplantis continued his perfect record this year when he beat world champion Sam Kendricks to win a special city centre event in Lausanne on Wednesday. In near darkness, the American-born Swede soared to 6.07 metres, his best-ever outdoor performance, to claim his 12th consecutive win of 2020, including seven outdoors and five indoors. NBA fines Clippers' Morris, Mavericks' Doncic

The NBA on Wednesday fined Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris $35,000 for "recklessly striking" Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic above the shoulders. The league also fined Doncic $15,000 for throwing the basketball off the legs of an official during the same game on Sunday. Top seed Pliskova humbled by inspired Garcia at U.S. Open

Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow the women's draw wide open. Pliskova, a former world number one, had no answer to the power of Garcia, who sent down 30 winners to the Czech's 13. MLB roundup: Dickerson leads Giants’ 23-3 onslaught vs. Rockies

Alex Dickerson had three home runs among his five hits and added six RBIs, and Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also drove in six runs each to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 23-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night. Dickerson tied Willie Mays' modern-day franchise record for total bases in a game with 16, as he added two doubles to his homer haul.

