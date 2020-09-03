Conforto powers Mets over Orioles to end skid

Michael Conforto had four hits, five RBIs and a home run to power the visiting New York Mets past Baltimore 9-4 on Wednesday at Camden Yards to earn a split of the two-game series. Conforto finished 4-for-5 and belted a two-run homer in the first to get the Mets started early. Pete Alonso added a solo homer in the sixth, and New York put the game away with a four-run barrage in the eighth. The Mets notched hits in eight of the nine innings, and finished with 14.

The win snapped a five-game skid for the Mets, while the Orioles have lost six of the last eight. Baltimore's Renato Nunez suffered an injured hamstring while running the bases early in the game, and did not return. He's expected to be day-to-day.

After Conforto's early homer, the Orioles tied in the second on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI single and after Cedric Mullins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Mets took control with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Conforto laced an RBI double in the fifth, Alonso smashed his homer in the sixth, and Conforto added another RBI double in the seventh as the Mets took a 5-2 lead.

New York broke it open in the eighth with Jake Marisnick's RBI single, and a two-run double from Jeff McNeil. Marisnick capped the inning by scoring on a passed ball. Baltimore added two runs in the bottom of the ninth after errors on Alonso and reliever Justin Wilson, both on throws.

John Means (0-3) took the loss for the Orioles after giving up eight hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. David Peterson (4-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. He walked two, struck out one and gave up two hits. New York starter Michael Wacha gave up both runs and four hits in three innings.

