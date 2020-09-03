Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duvall blasts 3 homers as Braves cap sweep of Red Sox

The result gave Atlanta (22-14) a three-game sweep of Boston (12-25), the first time the Braves swept three from the Red Sox since 2002. Duvall matched the three-homer effort by Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday, when he became the first National League player to hit three home runs in a game at Fenway Park.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 08:24 IST
Duvall blasts 3 homers as Braves cap sweep of Red Sox

The visiting Atlanta Braves got a three-homer performance for the second straight night, this time by Adam Duvall in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The result gave Atlanta (22-14) a three-game sweep of Boston (12-25), the first time the Braves swept three from the Red Sox since 2002.

Duvall matched the three-homer effort by Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday, when he became the first National League player to hit three home runs in a game at Fenway Park. Duvall and Ozuna became the first pair of Atlanta players with three-plus-0homer games in the same season since Bob Horner and Ken Griffey Sr. did it in 1986. Horner had a four-homer game against the Montreal Expos on July 6 that year, and Griffey added a three-homer game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies 16 days later.

Duvall hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a game-tying, two-run homer in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth. The veteran ended the night with eight home runs on the year. It was the first career three-homer game for Duvall, who has six multi-homer games. Ozuna left his mark, too. He launched a long solo shot over the Green Monster in the seventh inning that put the Braves ahead for the first time.

Atlanta starter Robbie Erlin pitched four innings and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The winning pitcher was Tyler Matzek (3-2), who struck out three in a 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Mark Melancon worked the final inning and struck out the side to earn his eighth save. Boston's opener was Robinson Leyer, who worked one shutout inning. The losing pitcher was Andrew Triggs (0-2), who allowed three runs, including two homers, in three innings.

The Red Sox scored three times in the first inning to open a quick 3-0 lead. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez both drove in runs with doubles, and Michael Chavis plated the final run with a sacrifice fly. The Braves tied the game in the second on Duvall's two-run homer and an RBI single from Ozuna.

Boston regained the lead in the fourth inning on an opposite-field homer by Jackie Bradley Jr., then stretched the lead to 5-3 on an RBI single by Martinez. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address US-India Strategic & Partnership Forum today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum today.Earlier in the week, Union Minister S Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit o...

Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

A powerful typhoon ripped through South Koreas southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 270,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead. With winds blowing up to...

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020