Australian professional cricketers to assist local clubs with AUD 2 mn

Australian professional cricketers will be dedicating AUD two million of the Grassroots Cricket Fund to local cricket clubs across the country this year, in an effort to assist clubs for the upcoming season.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:55 IST
Australian professional cricketers to assist local clubs with AUD 2 mn
Australian Cricketers' Association logo. Image Credit: ANI

Australian professional cricketers will be dedicating AUD two million of the Grassroots Cricket Fund to local cricket clubs across the country this year, in an effort to assist clubs for the upcoming season.The Grassroots Cricket Fund, an up to AUD 30 million commitment from Australia's professional cricketers, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), and Cricket Australia, aims to make the experience of cricket better and more accessible for all players throughout Australia. In its third year of existence, the fund will again provide Equipment Grants to be used to support cricket clubs in what is going to be a summer like never before.

"Grants of up to AUD 2,000 will be available to cover the costs of playing gear for players who may not have the ability to purchase themselves, sanitizing products and other necessary items for COVID-19 compliance and running the game," ACA said in a release."Local clubs will also be able to access an additional AUD one million for facilities grants through the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, with applications opening in each state throughout the summer," it added. ACA General Manager Member Programs, Kelly Applebee said the players were committed to strengthening the ties between first-class and club cricket through the Grassroots Cricket Fund, while at the same time as making cricket more accessible to all Australians."The players are incredibly passionate about giving back to the game that has given them so much, and we are seeing that with their generous contributions which shape the Grassroots Cricket Fund," Applebee said.

"Each player has their own journey of getting their start at local cricket clubs, and they know first-hand that these cricket clubs are a crucial part of local communities. Many of these communities have faced adversity this year, whether that be through bushfires or the impacts of COVID-19, so we hope we can provide some relief and support to ensure Australians continue to play and love their cricket," she added.Belinda Clark, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, said it's fantastic to see our elite cricketers give back to the game, particularly ahead of a season where our broad and passionate cricket community requires more support than ever. "Developing a strong base of players and volunteers is integral to the sport's continued growth. More than ever, there is a significant need and desire to support the Australian community, and this investment is intended to provide a helping hand to the many people and clubs who do amazing work for cricket and the community," Clark said."As the season approaches, the excitement mounts for everyone whether that be our national representatives or the 10-year-old playing his/her first season. We wish everyone a great start to the season," she added.Since 2019, the Grassroots Cricket Fund has delivered over AUD 4.8 million from Australia's professional cricketers across investment into facilities and equipment grants, with the funding helping over 1,300 clubs. (ANI)

