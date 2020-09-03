Brewers cool off Tigers with Hiura's help

Left Menu
Keston Hiura blasted a three-run homer, and the host Milwaukee Brewers snapped the Detroit Tigers' six-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory on Wednesday.

Keston Hiura blasted a three-run homer, and the host Milwaukee Brewers snapped the Detroit Tigers' six-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory on Wednesday. Jace Peterson supplied a pinch-hit, two-run homer for the Brewers (17-19), while Christian Yelich walked four times and scored three runs. Omar Narvaez drove in two runs, and Eric Yardley (2-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief to collect the victory. Josh Hader handled the ninth for his ninth save.

Tigers pitchers issued 10 walks and hit two batters. Detroit's offense was led by Willi Castro, who had three hits and drove in two runs. Jorge Bonifacio also knocked in two runs for the Tigers (17-17). The Tigers caught a lucky break while building a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Victor Reyes led off the game with a double, and Detroit eventually loaded the bases with one out. Castro then hit a dribbler up the first base line that stayed on the chalk, bringing home the first run. Bonifacio's ground-rule double to left-center with two outs delivered the next two runs.

Detroit tacked on a run in the third on consecutive singles from Jeimer Candelario, Castro and Christin Stewart. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull fought command issues in the bottom of the frame, and it cost him. He issued one-out walks to Ben Gamel and Yelich. Hiura then ripped a homer over the center field fence to cut the Tigers' advantage to 4-3.

The Tigers scored a run in the fifth on a double from Miguel Cabrera and Castro's RBI single. Milwaukee took advantage of more free passes in the bottom of the inning to tie it. The Brewers drew three walks, two from Turnbull, to load the bases. Narvaez then singled off John Schreiber to drive in two runs and level the score at 5-5.

The Brewers gained the lead in the seventh against Joe Jimenez (1-2). They loaded the bases on a walk, a hit batter and a single. Eric Sogard then hit a sacrifice fly to center. Peterson's two-out, two-run homer in the eighth gave Milwaukee a cushion.

--Field Level Media

