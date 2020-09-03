Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey forward Navjot Kaur says she owes her success to her father

Relishing the role of a finisher in the current team, Indian women's hockey striker Navjot Kaur said she owes her success to her father, who always wanted one of his three children to take up sports. A vital cog in India's forwardline, Navjot aspires to become one of the best finishers of women's hockey someday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:20 IST
Hockey forward Navjot Kaur says she owes her success to her father

Relishing the role of a finisher in the current team, Indian women's hockey striker Navjot Kaur said she owes her success to her father, who always wanted one of his three children to take up sports. "I wouldn't have been able to reach where I am today without the support of my parents and especially my father, who encouraged me to take up hockey in school. He always dreamed about one of his children becoming sportspersons and I am really glad that I have been able to fulfil his dreams.

"I hope I keep improving my game in the future and always make my parents proud through my achievements on the field," said Navjot, who hails from Kurukshetra in Haryana. A vital cog in India's forwardline, Navjot aspires to become one of the best finishers of women's hockey someday. "The finisher's role is very crucial for any hockey side and I am delighted that I have been given the opportunity to execute the chances created by my teammates. "There is certainly a lot of pressure that comes with the job, but I have certainly enjoyed the challenge so far. I want to keep working hard on the techniques of finishing and hopefully, I will become the best finisher in the world one day," said the 25-year-old.

Navjot, who has played 172 matches for India so far, also recalled some of the best moments of her career. "Being part of the bronze medal and silver medal-winning teams at the Asian Games 2014 and 2018 respectively has to be on the top of the list but 2019 was one of the most crucial years for us," she said. "It was absolutely brilliant to be part of the victorious team at the FIH Women's Series Finals and then we followed it up by booking a place in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers later in the year." PTI SSC SSC ATK ATK.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 3 PTI&#160;Cottonseed&#160;oil cake prices on Thursday&#160;declined&#160;by Rs 31 to Rs 1,802 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by pa...

Clevinger will make Padres debut at Angels

Mike Clevinger will be on the mound Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., making his debut for the San Diego Padres against the team that originally drafted him, the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger, who was traded from the Cleveland Indians ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streakWorld number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-75 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten...

Planning to quit, U.S. says it will not pay what it owes WHO this year

The United States will not pay some 80 million it owes the World Health Organization WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.The United States plans to leave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020