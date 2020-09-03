Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Valvoline joins SunRisers Hyderabad as principle sponsor

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited on Thursday announced its association with SunRisers Hyderabad, as its principal sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:24 IST
IPL 13: Valvoline joins SunRisers Hyderabad as principle sponsor
SunRisers Hyderabad logo . Image Credit: ANI

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited on Thursday announced its association with SunRisers Hyderabad, as its principal sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SunRisers Hyderabad will be seen sporting Valvoline's logo on their jersey during the tournament.

IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The tournament was originally slated to begin on March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Commenting on the association, K. Shanmugham, SunRisers Hyderabad CEO, said they are looking forward to creating great cricket moments for fans.

"We are very excited to partner Valvoline for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Valvoline is an eminent brand and we see incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year," Shanmugham said in a statement. Also, the Valvoline brand, along with the franchise, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership by rolling out joint initiatives across multiple media platforms to engage with consumers and SunRisers Hyderabad fans across India.

Announcing the tie-up, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited said, "We are always looking for relevant avenues and associations to engage with our consumers, and this association with a sporting event is a natural extension of the brand ethos. IPL is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and our choice of IPL as a platform to actively engage with consumers stems from this. We are excited to extend our partnership with such a strong and dedicated team as SunRisers Hyderabad." (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for financial assistance to lawyers

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi BCD, irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, which was listed before a b...

Vodafone Idea shares jump nearly 30 pc ahead of board meet to consider fund raising

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday zoomed nearly 30 per cent ahead of its board meeting on Friday to consider fund raising through various means. The stock jumped 26.74 per cent to close at Rs 12.56 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 29...

Photos of MP jailer with woman inmate go viral; probe ordered

Prison authorities in Madhya Pradesh have initiated a probe after photos of a jailer talking to a woman inmate at the Indore jail went viral on social media, an official said on Thursday. The woman in the photos is an accused in a honey tra...

Trump suggests voting twice in North Carolina, which is illegal

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged residents of North Carolina to vote twice in the Nov. 3 election, once by mail and once in person, openly urging an act of voter fraud even as he has decried mail-in ballots.Let them send it in and let ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020