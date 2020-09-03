Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:07 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: Updated report of Indians featuring in US Open STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-VIRUS-LD BCCI BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source Dubai, Sep 3 (PTI) A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IPL-RICHARDSON IPL pull-out was difficult but right decision, couldn't risk missing birth of my child: Richardson Southampton, Sep 3 (PTI) Australian pacer Kane Richardson said pulling out of the upcoming IPL was difficult but definitely a right decision as he didn't want to miss the birth of his first child in the wake of travel restrictions due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-WADIA Only those who are really required to be with players should be part of bio-bubble: Wadia By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Thursday said the COVID-19 positive cases in the Chennai Super Kings contingent could have hit any of the eight franchises and wants only those people in the IPL bio-bubble who are "really required" to be with the players. SPO-OPEN-IND Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out of US Open with opening-round loss New York, Sep 3 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down in three sets to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the first round of the US Open men's doubles event here.

SPO-CRI-SLPL Inaugural Lanka Premier League to start on November 14 Colombo, Sep 3 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) T20 tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6 this year, the island nation's cricket board (SLC) said. SPO-CRI-CPL Knight Riders continue winning streak, Warriors outplay Zouks in Hero CPL Tarouba, Sep 3 (PTI) Opener Lendl Simmons blasted a 63-ball 96 as Trinbago Knight Riders put their might on display yet again, outplaying St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 59 runs to secure their eighth successive win in the Hero Caribbean Premier League here.

SPO-CRI-PSL Four remaining PSL matches to be held in November: PCB Karachi, Sep 3 (PTI) The four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League, which had to be suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place in Lahore in November, the country's cricket board (PCB) has announced. SPO-CRI-ENG-RAFIQ-RACISM Thought of committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire due to racism: former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq London, Sep 3 (PTI) Former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq has claimed that he was "close to committing suicide" during his stint with county side Yorkshire, accusing the club of being institutionally racist.

SPO-FOOT-ANWAR I just want to play and I am fine, says Anwar Ali after tests By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Standing at the crossroads, Anwar Ali, in between his blood test and CT scan on Thursday said, "I just want to play football". SPO-HOCK-NAVJOT Hockey forward Navjot Kaur says she owes her success to her father Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Relishing the role of a finisher in the current team, Indian women's hockey striker Navjot Kaur said she owes her success to her father, who always wanted one of his three children to take up sports.

SPO-CYCLING-WIGGINS Lack of fans will have no effect on Tour de France: Wiggins By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Olympic cycling great Sir Bradley Wiggins believes absence of fans will have no impact on the result of the ongoing Tour de France race, which began last week after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-BWF-PRESIDENT-ILLNESS BWF president remains focussed on fulfilling duties despite suffering from Parkinson's disease New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Badminton World Federation president Poul-Erik Høyer, who has been suffering from the Parkinson's disease, on Thursday said his illness has had "very little impact" on his everyday life and he remains focussed on performing his duties as head of the game's governing body.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Normal life disrupted as heavy rains lash Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh

Normal life in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur came to a near standstill on Thursday as heavy rains, accompanied with strong wind, lashed the district, officials said. The overnight rains affected movement of people, and led to a sharp fall in t...

All-party meeting held ahead of HP Assembly session from Monday

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting here ahead of a 12-day Vidhan Sabha session, which begins next week under strict COVID-19 protocol. The state Assembly session is scheduled to be held from Monday to...

We have conceptualised strategy to deal with threats emerging along northern and western borders: CDS Gen. Rawat.

We have conceptualised strategy to deal with threats emerging along northern and western borders CDS Gen. Rawat....

Half of world’s refugee children out of school due to COVID-19: UNHCR chief

In a report released today, titled Coming Together for Refugee Education, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, predicts that unless immediate and bold action is taken by the international community to beat back the catastrophic effects of COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020