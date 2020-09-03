The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: Updated report of Indians featuring in US Open STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-VIRUS-LD BCCI BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source Dubai, Sep 3 (PTI) A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IPL-RICHARDSON IPL pull-out was difficult but right decision, couldn't risk missing birth of my child: Richardson Southampton, Sep 3 (PTI) Australian pacer Kane Richardson said pulling out of the upcoming IPL was difficult but definitely a right decision as he didn't want to miss the birth of his first child in the wake of travel restrictions due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-WADIA Only those who are really required to be with players should be part of bio-bubble: Wadia By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Thursday said the COVID-19 positive cases in the Chennai Super Kings contingent could have hit any of the eight franchises and wants only those people in the IPL bio-bubble who are "really required" to be with the players. SPO-OPEN-IND Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out of US Open with opening-round loss New York, Sep 3 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down in three sets to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the first round of the US Open men's doubles event here.

SPO-CRI-SLPL Inaugural Lanka Premier League to start on November 14 Colombo, Sep 3 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) T20 tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6 this year, the island nation's cricket board (SLC) said. SPO-CRI-CPL Knight Riders continue winning streak, Warriors outplay Zouks in Hero CPL Tarouba, Sep 3 (PTI) Opener Lendl Simmons blasted a 63-ball 96 as Trinbago Knight Riders put their might on display yet again, outplaying St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 59 runs to secure their eighth successive win in the Hero Caribbean Premier League here.

SPO-CRI-PSL Four remaining PSL matches to be held in November: PCB Karachi, Sep 3 (PTI) The four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League, which had to be suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place in Lahore in November, the country's cricket board (PCB) has announced. SPO-CRI-ENG-RAFIQ-RACISM Thought of committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire due to racism: former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq London, Sep 3 (PTI) Former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq has claimed that he was "close to committing suicide" during his stint with county side Yorkshire, accusing the club of being institutionally racist.

SPO-FOOT-ANWAR I just want to play and I am fine, says Anwar Ali after tests By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Standing at the crossroads, Anwar Ali, in between his blood test and CT scan on Thursday said, "I just want to play football". SPO-HOCK-NAVJOT Hockey forward Navjot Kaur says she owes her success to her father Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Relishing the role of a finisher in the current team, Indian women's hockey striker Navjot Kaur said she owes her success to her father, who always wanted one of his three children to take up sports.

SPO-CYCLING-WIGGINS Lack of fans will have no effect on Tour de France: Wiggins By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Olympic cycling great Sir Bradley Wiggins believes absence of fans will have no impact on the result of the ongoing Tour de France race, which began last week after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-BWF-PRESIDENT-ILLNESS BWF president remains focussed on fulfilling duties despite suffering from Parkinson's disease New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Badminton World Federation president Poul-Erik Høyer, who has been suffering from the Parkinson's disease, on Thursday said his illness has had "very little impact" on his everyday life and he remains focussed on performing his duties as head of the game's governing body.