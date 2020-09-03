Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter

"She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy said. McIlroy had told only close friends that his wife, Erica, was expecting. McIlroy said he would be willing to miss the Tour Championship and a shot at winning the FedEx Cup. That won't be the case now. McIlroy, trying to become the first three-time FedEx Cup champion, starts the Tour Championship as the No. 11 seed, meaning he is seven shots behind Dustin Johnson..

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:54 IST
Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter

Rory McIlroy is the last of 30 players to arrive at the Tour Championship and couldn't be more thrilled. His wife gave birth to their first child.

McIlroy announced on social media that his daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born Monday in Florida. "She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy had told only close friends that his wife, Erica, was expecting. It was mentioned on Golf Channel last week at the BMW Championship and he confirmed she was due at any time. McIlroy said he would be willing to miss the Tour Championship and a shot at winning the FedEx Cup. That won't be the case now.

McIlroy, trying to become the first three-time FedEx Cup champion, starts the Tour Championship as the No. 11 seed, meaning he is seven shots behind Dustin Johnson..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India thanks UNSC members for thwarting Pak attempt to get 2 Indians listed as terrorists

India has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistans bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world bodys sanctions committee as well as Islamabads blatant attempt to politicise the UN procedure on ...

44 police personnel died of COVID-19 in Karnataka, says DGP

Fortyfour police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in Karnataka so far and their kin have been given Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief, state Director General of Police...

Border tension in Ladakh "direct result" of China's actions; talks only way forward for solution: India

India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a direct result of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it w...

COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted several things, but not aspirations and ambitions of 130 crore Indians: PM Modi.

COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted several things, but not aspirations and ambitions of 130 crore Indians PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020