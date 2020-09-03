Left Menu
NFL closes team, league facilities for Election Day

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST
All NFL team and league facilities are closing for Election Day 2020. Tuesday is typically an off day for NFL players. Some teams -- including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams -- have altered their schedules for practice weeks to include some Tuesday workouts.

But the NFL office in Manhattan and all 32 team facilities are closing on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the date of the 2020 presidential and state and local elections. The NFL and NFLPA announced Thursday that election education and activism would be a big part of the league's push to increase social justice and civic responsibility efforts this season.

"This latest announcement was a series of steps that we, the NFLPA and the NFL, felt were appropriate to take in light of the George Floyd killing, and the fact that this is still going on and has to stop," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an NFL Network interview on Thursday. "We just believe that we can do more and have to do more. This is a call for all of us to do more." All 32 teams and the NFLPA executive committee met Tuesday to finalize the priorities for the coming season.

Among the initiatives announced Thursday by the NFL: --In the days leading up to the election, we will continue to sponsor non-partisan educational programs to ensure that our players, staff, and families know how to register, how to obtain absentee voting material, and are able to vote on Election Day.

--We will support efforts in our communities to encourage people to vote, including by working with state officials to establish polling places at our stadiums. We will also identify safe and appropriate ways in which members of the NFL family can assist in election efforts. --We will devote the entirety of our one-hour program on NBC next Wednesday, Sept. 9, to providing a platform for our players and allies to discuss the work that we are doing together to advance social justice and equality. Additional details on this program to be announced at a later date.

--Clubs and ownership will facilitate meetings between with state and local elected officials and leaders of law enforcement, to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community. --The NFL and NFLPA will work together to support college education for the children of the victims who will be recognized by our players.

--Field Level Media

