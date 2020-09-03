Alvaro Odriozola returns to Real Madrid after completion of loan spell with Bayern Munich

Left Menu
Bayern Munich on Thursday announced that Alvaro Odriozola is returning to Real Madrid following the end of his loan spell with the German side.

03-09-2020
Alvaro Odriozola (Photo/ Alvaro Odriozola Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich on Thursday announced that Alvaro Odriozola is returning to Real Madrid following the end of his loan spell with the German side. Bayern Munich had witnessed a scintillating 2019-2020 season as the club won Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and Champions League titles.

Hasan Salihamidzic, board member for sport, thanked Odriozola for his contribution to the team during the treble-winning 2019-2020 season. "I would like to thank Alvaro. As a team, we became German champions, cup winners and Champions League winners with all of our players, and Alvaro also had his part in the success," the club's official website quoted Salihamidzic as saying.

"Alvaro is a good footballer, a good character, and was a valuable member of our squad during the six months that he spent with us. I wish him all the best for the future," he added. Odriozola joined Bayern from Madrid during the winter break. The Spaniard made five appearances, three of them in the Bundesliga and one each in the DFB Cup and Champions League.

FC Bayern will begin their pre-season preparations on September 8. (ANI)

