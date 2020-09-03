Report: Dolphins fielding offers for QB Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are fielding trade offers for quarterback Josh Rosen, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Rosen, 23, lost all three of his starts for the Dolphins last season and appears to have lost the backup QB job in Miami to rookie first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the returning starter for the Dolphins.

Miami acquired Rosen from Arizona in April 2019, trading a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder to the Cardinals. Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started 13 games as a rookie for the Cardinals but became expendable when Arizona decided to draft quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall selection in 2019.

Rosen is 3-13 as an NFL starter and has completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 20 games. --Field Level Media