Rohit Sharma smashes bowlers during training session as he prepares for IPL

Mumbai Indians on Thursday shared a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's training session in which the batsman can be seen regaining his rhythm as he prepares for the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In a bid to defend the title, Sharma is leaving no stone unturned and putting all his efforts to make the best possible comeback after a long coronavirus-enforced break. In the video, posted by Mumbai Indians Twitter, Sharma can be seen smashing the bowlers, indicating that the batsman is getting back to his form.

Mumbai Indians had begun their training on August 28 after completing the quarantine period in their hotel in Abu Dhabi. Earlier on Tuesday, Sharma had posted his pictures while hitting the gym and captioned the post as, "Hit the gym like it is a short ball."

The franchise also shared pictures of other players gearing up for the tournament, including Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Quinton de Kock. IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Initially, the tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)