Report: NFL further limits size of traveling party

The NFL will limit its teams to a traveling party of 70 staff members in the 2020 season, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Additionally, staff members must fly with the team if they intend to have contact with the rest of the traveling party. The reduction is part of the NFL's effort to try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:04 IST
The NFL will limit its teams to a traveling party of 70 staff members in the 2020 season, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. That includes coaches, medical personnel and necessary support staff. Two weeks ago, the league announced a maximum of 110 and now has reduced that number by 36 percent.

"These policies have evolved and will continue to evolve," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the publication. Additionally, staff members must fly with the team if they intend to have contact with the rest of the traveling party.

The reduction is part of the NFL's effort to try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. --Field Level Media

