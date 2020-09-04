A's RHP Mengden tests positive for coronavirus

Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden is quarantining at his home in Houston after testing positive for the coronavirus. A's general manager David Forst told reporters on a conference call Thursday that Mengden is asymptomatic and "feels good."

Oakland placed Mengden on the 10-day injured list. He has not pitched since Aug. 18 and is 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four games (one start) this season. He has 10 strikeouts and seven walks in 12 1/3 innings. The Athletics' scheduled series finale in Houston on Sunday was postponed after a positive test result, presumably Mengden's. Oakland's three-game series scheduled for this week was also postponed.

Forst said the A's don't know how Mengden, a Houston native, contracted COVID-19. He said there have been no additional positive tests within the traveling party. "There was no breaking of protocols," Forst said. "That's frankly what's scary about this virus."

In five seasons with Oakland, Mengden is 17-20 with a 4.64 ERA in 60 games (48 starts).