Colts TE Burton (calf) expected to miss start of season

Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton is expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the season, coach Frank Reich said Thursday. The Colts open up in Jacksonville and host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Burton injured his left calf during Saturday's practice. The 28-year-old was released by the Chicago Bears in April before signing a one-year deal with the Colts later that month. He is expected to provide depth behind starter Jack Doyle in Indianapolis. Doyle is working his way back from a neck injury.

Burton spent his first four seasons (2014-17) with the Eagles, with Reich serving as offensive coordinator for his last two campaigns. He left as a free agent to join the Bears on a four-year, $32 million contract, and he established career highs of 54 receptions, 569 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 16 games in 2018.

Burton underwent hernia surgery following the 2018 season and was limited to eight games (five starts) in 2019. He caught just 14 passes for 84 yards before sustaining a season-ending calf injury in November. He also underwent hip surgery in December. Overall, Burton has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdown catches in 85 career games (26 starts) with Philadelphia and Chicago.

The Colts got back wide receiver Parris Campbell on Thursday. The second-year player was in the concussion protocol after a car accident last week. --Field Level Media