Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers activate WR/KR James, place WR Austin on IR

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver and kick returner Richie James from the non-football injury list Thursday. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has gained 1,634 all-purpose yards in 29 games with the 49ers. Last season, he returned 33 punts for 264 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards and added six receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 01:14 IST
49ers activate WR/KR James, place WR Austin on IR
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver and kick returner, Richie James, from the non-football injury list Thursday. James, who broke a bone in his right wrist during workouts before training camp, could be cleared in time for the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

James, who turns 25 on Saturday, also spent time on the COVID-19 list earlier this summer. Also on Thursday, the Niners put wide receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve with a knee injury. He will miss the season; players put on IR prior to final cuts are ineligible to return. Austin joins fellow WRs Jalen Hurd and JJ Nelson on IR.

Austin signed with San Francisco in mid-August. A first-round draft pick of the then St. Louis Rams in 2013, Austin has 15 career touchdown receptions and 10 touchdown runs in 96 games (50 starts). He was competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has gained 1,634 all-purpose yards in 29 games with the 49ers.

Last season, he returned 33 punts for 264 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards and added six receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tracing apps may stem COVID-19 spread even when only a few use them - study

Contact tracing apps can sharply reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus even when only a few people use them, a study published on Thursday by researchers at Google and Oxford University showed.An app used by 15 of the population togeth...

49ers activate WR/KR James, place WR Austin on IR

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver and kick returner, Richie James, from the non-football injury list Thursday. James, who broke a bone in his right wrist during workouts before training camp, could be cleared in time for the S...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1555 THIEM RACES PAST NAGAL TO SET UP CILIC CLASHSecond seed Dominic Thiem...

Tennis-Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into U.S. Open third round

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Indias Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open. Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won an over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020