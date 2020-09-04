49ers activate WR/KR James, place WR Austin on IR

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver and kick returner, Richie James, from the non-football injury list Thursday. James, who broke a bone in his right wrist during workouts before training camp, could be cleared in time for the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

James, who turns 25 on Saturday, also spent time on the COVID-19 list earlier this summer. Also on Thursday, the Niners put wide receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve with a knee injury. He will miss the season; players put on IR prior to final cuts are ineligible to return. Austin joins fellow WRs Jalen Hurd and JJ Nelson on IR.

Austin signed with San Francisco in mid-August. A first-round draft pick of the then St. Louis Rams in 2013, Austin has 15 career touchdown receptions and 10 touchdown runs in 96 games (50 starts). He was competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, James has gained 1,634 all-purpose yards in 29 games with the 49ers.

Last season, he returned 33 punts for 264 yards and 20 kickoffs for 428 yards and added six receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.