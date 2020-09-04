Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hornets part ways with radio announcer after tweet slur

The Charlotte Hornets said Thursday that radio announcer John Focke will not return after he used a racial slur in a tweet two weeks ago. The 2019-20 season was Focke's first with the team. On Aug. 17, Focke was commenting on social media about the overtime game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 01:35 IST
Hornets part ways with radio announcer after tweet slur
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

The Charlotte Hornets said Thursday that radio announcer John Focke will not return after he used a racial slur in a tweet two weeks ago. Focke was suspended indefinitely on Aug. 18 after tweeting out the "N word" the night before. He was let go for violating the team's social media policy.

"Since this is a personnel matter, the organization will not comment any further. The Hornets thank John for all of his efforts during the 2019-20 season," the team said in a statement. The 2019-20 season was Focke's first with the team.

On Aug. 17, Focke was commenting on social media about the overtime game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. The since-deleted tweet read, "Shot making in this Jazz-(deleted) game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!" The slur, which was the "N word" instead of "Nuggets," was contained in the deleted text. Focke apologized that night on social media.

The Hornets hired Focke in April 2019. He previously was the executive producer and studio host for the Minnesota Timberwolves radio network and the radio play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. He was named the 2017 Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Doping-U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

Americas top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA, anti-doping leaders told Re...

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020