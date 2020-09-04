Left Menu
Reports: Patriots name Newton starting QB

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 01:53 IST
Cam Newton is officially Tom Brady's successor in New England. The Patriots named Newton as the starting quarterback in a team meeting Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Newton and the Patriots open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Newton will be the first quarterback to start for the Patriots not drafted by them since 1993. His first start will snap a streak of 423 consecutive starts made by a homegrown QB, nearly double the 227 straight starts made by Dallas Cowboys-drafted quarterbacks.

Newton spent the past nine seasons with Carolina, earning three Pro Bowl selections and the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player award before being released by the Panthers in March following an injury-plagued 2019 season. Newton, 31, signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with New England in July and outshined 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 34-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp.

Newton replaces Brady, who won a record six Super Bowl rings and three MVP awards during his remarkable 20-year run with the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in March. A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Newton posted a 68-55-1 record as a starter for the Panthers while setting franchise records for passing yards (29,041), touchdown passes (182) and touchdown runs (58).

--Field Level Media

