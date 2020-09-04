Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks' backs against wall entering Game 3 vs. Heat

Of course, we (as Bucks coaches, players and fans) have our way of seeing things." Despite the presence of Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Miami still went to Butler in the clutch. "It doesn't take a genius to figure out we're going to try to get the ball into Jimmy's mitts," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 02:08 IST
Bucks' backs against wall entering Game 3 vs. Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 56-17, are in danger of getting bounced out of the playoffs during the Eastern Conference semifinals. Milwaukee trails the Miami Heat 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, which resumes on Friday night in the bubble near Orlando.

Miami, which finished 44-29 in the regular season -- good for fifth in the Eastern Conference and 12 games behind Milwaukee -- is 6-0 in this year's playoffs. The Heat eliminated the Indiana Pacers in four games, and now they have the Bucks in a hole after Wednesday's controversial 116-114 victory, which was won on Jimmy Butler's two free throws with no time left on the clock. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for the foul on Butler, which happened after the shot had been released.

"I'd say we're disappointed with the judgment, the decision and the timing," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer of the officiating. "I have a lot of respect for the officials. It's a tough job. Of course, we (as Bucks coaches, players and fans) have our way of seeing things." Despite the presence of Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Miami still went to Butler in the clutch.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure out we're going to try to get the ball into Jimmy's mitts," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. Going forward, the Heat could be without forward Andre Iguodala, who sprained his right ankle on Wednesday when he came down on the foot of Milwaukee's Kyle Korver.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic, meanwhile, has been hot, scoring at least 20 points in all six playoff games. The Bucks are wary of Dragic, who spent much of this season as Miami's key off-the-bench performer. Now, he is starting and producing even more.

"We have to shift our attention to Game 3," Budenholzer said. "We have to get prepared." Part of that preparation will be figuring out a way to shoot better from 3-point range. The Bucks shot 28 percent (7 of 25) in Game 2. Miami shot 37.8 percent from behind the arc (17 of 45).

In addition, Milwaukee's mid-range shots were not falling with customary frequency, the Bucks bench was outscored 36-26, and they struggled with turnovers. As for individuals, in two games in this series, the numbers are pretty even when comparing each team's two big stars.

For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Teammate Khris Middleton is averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists. For Miami, Butler is averaging 26.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Dragic is averaging 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

With the stars fairly even, Miami just seems to be making the bigger plays in the bigger moments. "But you can't relax," Butler cautioned. "(The Bucks) are too good of a team."

Middleton said he wants to see more consistency from his guys. "We've had possessions here and there where we just had some bad possessions," he said. "That stuff tends to haunt us late in games. We just have to be better all the way around in Game 3."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkari

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

EXCLUSIVE-Doping-U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

Americas top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA, anti-doping leaders told Re...

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020