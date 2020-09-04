Suspended Gordon returns to Seattle on one-year deal

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has agreed to return to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, his agent announced Thursday. Gordon, 29, has applied for reinstatement to the NFL and is waiting for an answer from the league. Gordon was suspended for the sixth time last December for violation of the league's policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday the NFL hasn't informed the club when Gordon might be reinstated. He said Gordon's "positive impression" on the team last season is the reason the franchise was willing to roll the dice bringing him back. The deal would be worth just over $1 million, the NFL Network reported.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon in November after he was released by the New England Patriots. Gordon played in five games (one start) for Seattle, catching seven passes for 139 yards before being suspended on Dec. 16. A second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2012 Supplemental Draft, Gordon has 247 career receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 games with the Browns (2012-14, 2017-18), Patriots (2018-19), and Seahawks.

He earned All-Pro first-team honors and made the Pro Bowl in 2013 with a league-leading 1,646 yards on 87 catches in 14 games. Gordon subsequently was suspended in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, and he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.