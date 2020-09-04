Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPL 2020: Shepherd, Tahir shine in Guyana Amazon Warriors six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents

Pacer Romario Shepherd and spinner Imran Tahir shine in Guyana Amazon Warriors six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents at Brian Lara Stadium in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Thursday.

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:43 IST
CPL 2020: Shepherd, Tahir shine in Guyana Amazon Warriors six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents
Caribbean Premier League T20 logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Romario Shepherd and spinner Imran Tahir shine in Guyana Amazon Warriors six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents at Brian Lara Stadium in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Thursday. Warriors won the toss and asked Tridents to bat first but they failed miserably as the side was only able to put 89/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Only four players were able to touch the double-figure mark as Shepherd and Tahir scalped three wickets each and dismantled Tridents batting line-up. Mitchell Santer Nyeem Young played 18-run knock each to guide the side to a respectable total.

Chasing 90 runs, Warriors had a poor start as Santner strike on the first ball of the innings. Opener Brandon King (0) departed on a duck. Shimron Hetmyer joined Chandrapaul Hemraj in the middle and stitched a 34-run stand for the second wicket. Hemraj was clinched by Jason Holder in the fifth over of the innings. He played a knock of 29-run off 22 balls including two sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford and Nicholas Pooran failed to score big runs on the board and departed on 1 and 0 respectively. Hetmyer and Ross Taylor build the 41-run winning stand for the Warriors and handed them victory with 34 balls to spare.

For Tridents, Holder bagged two wickets while Santer and Raymon Reifer claimed one wicket each. Shepherd was awarded Player of the Match as he returned with the figures of 3-22 in his four overs including a maiden.

In the other match of the day, rain washed out the fixture between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs. Patriots, with three points in nine games, have no hope of making to the semi-finals. Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, remain in the fourth place on the table, with seven points from their eight matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India's factory to be awarded green factory building certification by IGBC

ABB India has won a gold certification by the Indian Green Building Council IGBC for its environmentally-friendly smart factory, becoming the first to be certified as a green building within the Nashik industrial area which houses about 10,...

India coronavirus infections near 4 mln, closes in on Brazil

India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry data showed on Friday, as it closes in on Brazil as the worlds second-most affected nation from the virus.Asias worst-hit countr...

Kershaw makes strikeout history as Dodgers dump D-backs

Clayton Kershaw allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and passed Christy Mathewson on the all-time strikeouts list as the Los Angeles Dodgers notched a 5-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. Kershaw 5-1 s...

Kershaw logs 2,500th career strikeout

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw became the 39th pitcher in major league history to strike out 2,500 batters, reaching the milestone Thursday night. In the second inning at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw got Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020